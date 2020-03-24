Dolly Parton Gracefully Turns Down A Tennessee Honour

Country icon Dolly Parton has gracefully turned down an honour from the Tennessee state legislature.

The governors of her home state were due to start debating the possibility of unveiling a statue in her honour, following a lifetime of celebrity and charity work.

Indeed, the timing would be apt - a generous donation in 2020 saw Dolly Parton contribute to the coronavirus vaccine.

Dolly Parton got wind of their plans, and turned down the honour, but did so a way that underlines her regal touch.

"Given all that is going on in the world," she writes, "I don't think putting me on a pedestal is appropriate at this time."

Asking the state legislature to keep her in mind for the future, Dolly says she is "eager to stand proud in our great State Capitol".

A modern wonder. Check out Dolly's statement below.

