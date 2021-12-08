Dolly Parton Confirms New Book Run, Rose, Run

Dolly Parton will release her debut novel Run, Rose, Run next year.

The book is her first piece of long-form fiction, and it will be co-written alongside bestselling author James Patterson.

Out next year, Run, Rose, Run is billed as a "thriller about a young singer-songwriter on the rise and on the run, and determined to do whatever it takes to survive."

Dolly Parton launched the news on social media, confirming that she has written a 12 song album to run alongside the book.

She tells fans: "I cannot be more excited about the release of my very first novel #RunRoseRun with James Patterson. I also have a new CD to go along with the book, based on its characters and situations. I hope you enjoy the book and the songs as much as we’ve enjoyed putting it together."

Of course, Dolly Parton didn't let the pandemic slow her down - she had a hand in crafting the Modern vaccine , while her anthology series Dolly Parton's Heartstrings was a fantastic lockdown binge-watch.

