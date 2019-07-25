Doja Cat Says She Is Not A Racist

Doja Cat has denied that she is racist following a social media storm.

#DojaCatIsOverParty was trending globally over the weekend, with old social media comments made by the star re-surfacing online.

Alleged to have taken part in controversial video chats, she reportedly made racist comments which have spilled out on to social media.

Alongside this, Doja Cat's 2015 song ‘Dindu Nuffin’ came under renewed scrutiny, as it uses a racist slur to mock victims of police brutality.

“I want to address what’s been happening on Twitter,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’ve used public chat rooms to socialise since I was a child. I shouldn’t have been on some of those chat room sites, but I personally have never been involved in any racist conversations. I’m sorry to everyone I offended.”

“I’m a black woman. Half of my family is black from South Africa and I’m very proud of where I come from.”

Find the full statement HERE.

