Doja Cat Apologises On IG Live For Racist Behaviour

Doja Cat took part in a lengthy Instagram Live session last night (May 25th) to apologise for past behaviour.

The star was at the centre of controversy after past social media interactions were uncovered, alongside renewed focus on her 2015 single 'Dindu Nuffin'.

Doja Cat was accused of taking part in racist conversations, while 'Dindu Nuffin' seems to mock black victims of white violence.

Speaking to fans, Doja said that she wanted to "debunk everything..."

Citing the screenshots of racist conversations, she said: "I've used public chat rooms to socialise since I was a child. I shouldn’t have been on some of those chat room sites, but I personally have never been involved in any racist conversations. I’m sorry to everyone I offended."

Continuing, Doja Cat called 'Dindu Nuffin' "maybe the worst song in the entire world", before saying it was "lyrically lost".

Check out some snippets from the IG Live session below.

