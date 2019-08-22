Does J. Cole Reference Noname On New Single 'Snow On Tha Bluff'

J. Cole has shared his new single 'Snow On Tha Bluff'.

The rapper's first single as lead artist in 2020, it marks another step beyond the boundaries of 2018 album 'KOD'.

New album 'The Fall Off' has been teased continuously, and many see 'Snow On Tha Bluff' as being part of that story.

Out now, 'Snow On Tha Bluff' has lyrics that discuss J. Cole scrolling through someone's Twitter timeline: “She mad at the celebrities, low key I be thinkin’ she talking bout me...”

He adds later: “But shit, it’s something about the queen tone that’s bothering me.”

Is this a reference to Noname? She seemed to think so, tweeting (and then deleting): “QUEEN TONE!!!!!!”

Check out 'Snow On Tha Bluff' below.

Related: J. Cole Interviewed

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.