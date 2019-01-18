dodie Shares The Remarkable Video For 'Monster'

dodie is the 23 year old songwriter from Epping with the world at her feet.

Working on an almost entirely DIY basis she's gained a global audience, with her eccentric but beguiling songwriting sketching out a world of real originality.

With her new EP sailing into the Top 10 it's clear that she's beginning to crack the mainstream, all while doing her own thing.

Few releases underline dodie's remarkable ingenuity than new single 'Monster', with its bouncing rhythm and coy, tenacious vocal.

Director PJ Liguori (creator of the online series Oscar’s Hotel for Fantastical Creatures) took charge of the visuals, a colour-laden alternate realm packed with, well, monsters.

He explains: “As soon as I heard dodie’s song, 'Monster', it immediately put images of hulking beasts and snivelling goblins in my mind… I was keen to try to tell a story within this music video where the protagonist is actually kind of awful. Ness is riding his adrenaline high of trying to find someone new, and hasn’t stopped to properly think about why his previous relationship even ended. He just feels bitter towards the one who took his heart, and will do anything to fill the void in chest.”

Tune in now.

