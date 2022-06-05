Doctored Sound's 'The Miseducation...' Is About Creating A Platform

Doctored Sound have shared their new multi-artist album 'The Miseducation Of The Insta Generation' in full.

The project is a record label run by Black women, aiming to platform voices often excluded from mainstream narratives.

Disrupting the industry, Doctored Sound are doing it their own way, and finding like-minded along the road.

Out now, new album 'The Miseducation of the Insta Generation' apse homage to the fabled Lauryn Hill album, using this as a template to develop newgen talent.

Newcomers such as SB, Mercy’s Cartel, SAMSON, and Denyher take part, adding soulful new twists in the process.

The project was masterminded by Isatta Sheriff, who has worked as a consultant for 0207 Def Jam and The Rap Game UK.

She comments...

“My goal was to use Lauryn Hill’s incredible album as a tool to inspire and develop a new generation of talent. The music industry always asks questions about female rappers and their position in the market. As a Black female rapper, I thought it would be great to create an example, through Doctored Sound, in order to back up my responses. I wanted to do this by using arguably the greatest rap album of all time as inspiration, because it was created by a Black woman.”

Tune in now.