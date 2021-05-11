Dlina Volny Share Exquisite Synth-Wave Cut 'Do It'

Belarus based trio Dlina Volny have shared the video for new electronic jewel 'Do It'.

The project have just signed to Italians Do It Better, whose peerless roster affords an immediate stamp of approval.

New album 'Dazed' was released a few hours ago, a crystalline, inviting document of sub-zero electronics.

Already becoming a cult favourite, Dlina Volny have also ushered out a new video on the web.

Stripped from the album, 'Do It' revolves around that motorik pulse, utilising analogue synths and swooping, post-punk bass lines.

Dark-wave given a brand new overhaul, 'Do It' takes you to the streets of Minsk for the video, which was directed by Yauheni Sinichenko.

The closing aspect of their new 12 tracker, 'Do It' is an intoxicating tale of post-Soviet weirdness in all its alluring glory.

Tune in now.

