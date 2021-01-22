Django Django's 'Free From Gravity' Is An Urge Towards Escapism

Django Django have shared their new single 'Free From Gravity' in full.

The band's new album 'Glowing In The Dark' will land next month, a uplifting potpourri of psych pop, disco, and other club flavours.

New single 'Free From Gravity' is out now, and it finds Django Django succumbing to the urge for escapism.

A blast of light amid the pandemic's ongoing darkness, the stop-start drum machine rhythms are immediately arresting.

There's a bittersweet element to the lyric, though, with the group explaining: “It’s really about the planet being in such a mess that we eventually have to leave...”

Jim Canty shot the video, which was filmed on location in Mystic, Connecticut, and hinges on a child dressed in a cute alien costume.

The band's Dave MacLean explains...

"The idea for the video came to me one evening in lock down. I’ve been heavily into sci-fi and the whole extra terrestrial thing since I was a kid reading books about the unexplained. It’s about someone who feels alienated in life and that idea is taken to the extreme where they’re actually feeling alienated because they don’t belong on this planet!"

Tune in now.

