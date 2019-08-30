Django Django's Dave MacLean Introduces Hugo Paris Alias

Django Django's Dave MacLean has introduced his new Hugo Paris alias.

The musician turns toward his love of club culture and electronic production on the project, which opens with an inspired house release.

Out now, the inaugural Hugo Paris release finds Dave MacLean working with Roland Clark, on something deep, soulful, and heavenly.

'Music Saves The World' is out now, and it finds Roland Clark an inspired form, singing: “I am rhythm, I am love, I’m the answer, I am music...”

The vocalist wrote his part in Todd Terry’s studio, while Black Lives Matter protests took place outside in New York.

Dave MacLean explains: "This track was made late one night at my house, when the lockdown had just started in London. I had a productive few weeks of making music late at night, working on ideas that I just hadn’t had the headspace to tackle for a while. Roland Clark, especially his Urban Soul tracks, came to mind early on; once I put the chords down, I could just hear him straight away."

"Roland wrote the lyrics holed up at Todd Terry’s studio during the BLM protests in New York. He poured all these powerful and complex emotions into the track, reflecting his experience with a positive message that really lifted me when I heard it back, and will hopefully do the same for others."

"The influences for the production really go back to the mid 90s, when I was playing a lot of Strictly Rhythm and MAW records. I’ve always loved the New York house sound; from DJ Duke’s Power Music, to the deeper sounds of Junior Vasquez. This track is a love letter to those records, and to my time as a Scottish teenager discovering house music."

Tune in now.

- - -

Photo Credit: Horacio Bolz

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.