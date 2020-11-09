Django Django Share New Single 'Spirals'

Django Django have shared their new single 'Spirals'.

The London based group have swooped back into view with something new, following on from 2018's 'Marble Skies'.

Out now, 'Spirals' opens with pirouetting electronics, before settling into a kind of Morricone-esque gallop.

The jagged guitar lines are matched to synth sweeps, leading into a neat psych-pop workout.

It's a terrific return from the band, playing to their strengths while adding some dashing new elements in the process.

Festival favourites, it's such a shame we'll have to wait for an opportunity to catch this live.

Tune in now.

