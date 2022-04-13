Django Django Prep 10th Anniversary Edition Of Their Debut Album

Django Django will release a 10th anniversary edition of their debut album this summer.

The band released their self-titled debut LP in 2012, a startling fusion of left-field indie pop, club tropes, and vivid psychedelia.

Perhaps remaining their defining document, the album became a breakout success, propelling Django Django around the world.

Toasting its 10th birthday, Django Django have spruced up their debut LP for a deluxe edition re-issue, featuring a full dub version from Mad Professor.

Singer and guitarist Vincent Neff says: “Our debut album is 10 years old! It was the album that set us on our way and it’ll always be a special one to us. It reminds us of recording in Dave’s bedroom, playing at small club nights up and down the UK and taking in all the new music that was being made in East London at that time. When we released it, we had no idea what would happen, but it ended up being the start of a crazy journey for us.”

“To celebrate the release we’ve created a special 10th Anniversary Edition, and also asked the amazing Mad Professor to do a dub rework — ‘Django Django meets Mad Professor’ — which interprets the album in a way that only he could.”

The dub version of stellar single 'Default' is online now - tune in below.

Django Django will release the special edition of their debut album on May 27th.

Photo Credit: Horacio Bolz

- - -