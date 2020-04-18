Django Django Announce New Album 'Glowing In The Dark'

Django Django will release new album 'Glowing In The Dark' on February 12th.

The band have completed work on their new record, following on from 2018's 'Marble Skies' full length.

The London based group's fourth record, 'Glowing In The Dark' is led by its tantalising title track.

Disco abandon fused with indie songwriting, there are traces of Django Django's emphatic festival sets at work, too.

Artist and illustrator Braulio Amadio stepped in to construct the video, which stars Vincent Neff working remotely in London.

Braulio Amadio comments...

I didn't want to be literal and do something glowing in the dark, so in my head the video is somewhat an abstract representation of the song title without being too obvious. I wanted it to feel organic, I wanted to feel trippy, vibrant and colourful.

This was done during the pandemic, with Vinny shooting himself on a greenscreen at home with his iphone, so I just wanted to take him out of the weird world and time we are all living through right now and transport him to a more fun place far away from here.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Horacio Bolz

