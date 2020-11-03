DJ Ten's 'We Dream Aloud' EP Offers Retrowave Electronics With London Inflections

DJ Ten is steeped in the underground communities that pepper Brooklyn, playing the borough's clubs and illicit venues.

Yet he also owes a debt to London. He spent 12 years in the UK capital, where he would go out clubbing to UKG and grime.

Indeed, his Leystonestone flat is the origin of DJ Ten as a project, a site of downtime and synth experimentation.

Brooklyn-based retrowave producer DJ Ten has shared his newly released EP 'We Dream Aloud' via TenStars.

He recalls: “My brother would play Heart FM and they played a lot of 80's power ballads and pop tunes. Loved the arrangement and melodies the songs had and the immense emotion they evoked” .

Out now, 'We Dream Aloud' is perhaps the broadest exhibit yet of the creativity at work within DJ Ten, matching those faintly nostalgic electronics to some jackin' rhythms.

He says: “Our bodies may grow old, but our spirit does not. 'We Dream Aloud' and 'Live Forever'. 'We Dream Aloud' is a retrowave EP that focuses on the nostalgia and uplifting feeling of remembering our childhoods.”

Tune in now.

