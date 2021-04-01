DJ Target's Grime Kids To Become BBC Three Drama

DJ Target has revealed that his book Grime Kids will be adapted for a BBC Three drama.

The book was published in 2018 and focussed on the emergence of grime around the turn of the Millennium.

A true East London sound, DJ Target was there from the start, and participated in grime's movement from the underground to the charts.

An excellent book, Grime Kids will now be turned into a BBC Three drama, slated to air in 2022.

Writing on Instagram , the 1Xtra host and respected producer explained: "The TV Drama series based on my book #Grimekids will be coming to your TV screens in 2022."

"I wrote this book to celebrate and document the journey of UK music over the last 20 plus years. Iâ€™ve been lucky enough to be there first hand to witness the growth and evolution since I first heard Jungle as a school kid, then Garage, Grime, all the way to the present day."

"I NEVER expected it to be picked up by one of the biggest TV production companies Mammoth Screen and now to be commissioned by BBC Three [and] BBC iPlayer - i'm an Executive Producer on a actual TV Drama, this is nuts!"

Produced by Mammoth Screen, the incoming drama will be scripted by Theresa Ikoko - whose work on the film Rocks earned three BAFTA nominations.

-

Related: DJ Target On The Emergence Of Channel U

Join us on the ad-free creative social networkÂ Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. FollowÂ Clash MagazineÂ as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

B uy Clash Magazine Â

Â