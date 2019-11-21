Griselda Records cohort DJ Shay has died.

The DJ and producer was a key part of the Buffalo crew that made the record label tick, as well as an extensive collaborator in his own right.

No word yet on cause of death, with stunned friends and peers taking to social media to honour the DJ.

Westside Gunn worked extensively with DJ Shay over a number of years, and penned an emotional salute on Instagram.

U was there EVERY step of the way, It was an honor to help your dream come true for Buffalo Hip Hop, u looked at me and said “thx to you it’s no more Unsigned city... it’s signed city now.

U wanted this shit more than ALL of US, it wouldn’t be a Benny, WSG, Armani, Conway, BSF if it wasn’t for You to watch u DJ was special it was like u were a kid behind those boards, your last thing u said to me was when u beat Corona u wanted a Buffalo Kids Chain I pray to GOD he got u Icey bc u are the biggest BUFFALO KID of them All.

Many other figures from hip-hop have taken time to remember DJ Shay - here's a few more.

Very sad news man.. had the honor of working with Shay over the last couple of years and his work ethic was unrivaled. RIP DJ “Uncle” Shay pic.twitter.com/4m3gDEFlvo — JXKE (@jxkecregxn) August 19, 2020

Rest In Perfection DJ Shay. A pillar in the 716 for hip hop & a good man more importantly. Prayers to the Griselda family & BSF. We’ve lost too many in 2020.. — JAZZ (@JazzUNGang) August 19, 2020

