DJ Seinfeld Announces New Album 'Mirrors'

DJ Seinfeld will return later this year with new album 'Mirrors'.
The Swedish producer moves into a fresh lane for the record, while retaining links to his lo-fi methodologies.
The record has a personal feel, too, with DJ Seinfeld writing much of the material in the aftermath of his father's stroke.
“On this album I wanted to retain a lot of the raw emotionality that brought people to my music in the first place,” he comments in a press note. “But I also wanted to become a much better producer. It’s been an arduous process but it’s a real statement of where I’m at as a producer and person right now”.
New temper 'U Already Know' is online now, and it matches Italo flourishes against a guest vocal from Teira, who DJ Seinfeld met at a warehouse party in LA.
The producer explains: “That track is very much in the vein of music I’ve released on Young Ethics recently. There’s a touch of Italo and it’s got a real funk feel to it. I was happy with it as an instrumental but I added the vocal and it just fitted perfectly and brought the track to life.”
Tune in now.
'Mirrors' tracklisting:
1. She Loves Me
2. Walking With Ur Smile
3. U Already Know
4. The Right Place (feat. Teira)
5. Home Calling
6. These Things Will Come To Be
7. Tell Me One More Time
8. Someday
9. I Feel Better
10. Song For The Lonely
Photo Credit: Kasia Zacharko
