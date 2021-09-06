DJ Seinfeld Announces New Album 'Mirrors'

New banger 'U Already Know' is online now...
Robin Murray
News
09 · 06 · 2021

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 09 · 06 · 2021
0

DJ Seinfeld will return later this year with new album 'Mirrors'.

The Swedish producer moves into a fresh lane for the record, while retaining links to his lo-fi methodologies.

The record has a personal feel, too, with DJ Seinfeld writing much of the material in the aftermath of his father's stroke.

“On this album I wanted to retain a lot of the raw emotionality that brought people to my music in the first place,” he comments in a press note. “But I also wanted to become a much better producer. It’s been an arduous process but it’s a real statement of where I’m at as a producer and person right now”.

New temper 'U Already Know' is online now, and it matches Italo flourishes against a guest vocal from Teira, who DJ Seinfeld met at a warehouse party in LA.

The producer explains: “That track is very much in the vein of music I’ve released on Young Ethics recently. There’s a touch of Italo and it’s got a real funk feel to it. I was happy with it as an instrumental but I added the vocal and it just fitted perfectly and brought the track to life.”

Tune in now.

'Mirrors' tracklisting:
1. She Loves Me
2. Walking With Ur Smile
3. U Already Know
4. The Right Place (feat. Teira)
5. Home Calling
6. These Things Will Come To Be
7. Tell Me One More Time
8. Someday
9. I Feel Better
10. Song For The Lonely

Photo Credit: Kasia Zacharko

- - -

DJ Seinfeld
-

Join us on VERO

Join the Clash mailing list for up to the minute music, fashion and film news.

Follow Clash:

Read more about...

Read this next