DJ Seinfeld Announces New Album 'Mirrors'

DJ Seinfeld will return later this year with new album 'Mirrors'.

The Swedish producer moves into a fresh lane for the record, while retaining links to his lo-fi methodologies .

The record has a personal feel, too, with DJ Seinfeld writing much of the material in the aftermath of his father's stroke.

“On this album I wanted to retain a lot of the raw emotionality that brought people to my music in the first place,” he comments in a press note. “But I also wanted to become a much better producer. It’s been an arduous process but it’s a real statement of where I’m at as a producer and person right now”.

New temper 'U Already Know' is online now, and it matches Italo flourishes against a guest vocal from Teira, who DJ Seinfeld met at a warehouse party in LA.

The producer explains: “That track is very much in the vein of music I’ve released on Young Ethics recently. There’s a touch of Italo and it’s got a real funk feel to it. I was happy with it as an instrumental but I added the vocal and it just fitted perfectly and brought the track to life.”

Tune in now.

'Mirrors' tracklisting:

1. She Loves Me

2. Walking With Ur Smile

3. U Already Know

4. The Right Place (feat. Teira)

5. Home Calling

6. These Things Will Come To Be

7. Tell Me One More Time

8. Someday

9. I Feel Better

10. Song For The Lonely

Photo Credit: Kasia Zacharko

- - -