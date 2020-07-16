DJ, Producer Angel Moraes Has Died

DJ and producer Angel Moraes has died.

Known for his extensive involvement with the New York house scene, he co-founded the seminal label Hot 'N' Spycy in the mid 90s.

The Brooklyn figure earned an international reputation, matching his high-energy DJ sets to a nuanced production style that tapped into the soulful aspects of New York house music.

Launching the Montreal nightclub Stereo in 1998, he helped guide the club to become one of North America's pivotal underground redoubts.

News of his death was confirmed on social media over the weekend, with a statement on Facebook stating that he died surrounded by his family.

It reads...

"Angel passed away yesterday abruptly. He passes away surrounded with the people that loved him unconditionally. Chris, the kids and me. I don't know what to write. It is so painful. But I prefer you hear it from me. He lived a full life and he always told me: when I drop dead, I will have no regrets cause I lived an awesome fucking life."

"He is one of the few that accomplished everything he set his heart to...but we still had so many projects for the future. This doesn't make sense. I will do a ceremony in Montreal and one in NY. Will keep you guys posted. I'm sorry this message is not good but I don't have the words.He was the light and colors and now everything is black and white...I don't know how we can come back from that."

take a moment today to acknowledge NYC House Music legend Angel Moraes who died suddenly yesterday. may he continue to bless the infinite beyond w/ his music. â€” Tommie Sunshine (@tommiesunshine) February 28, 2021

And now we've lost another legend of the house scene. This is so sad. Another great producer, remixer, and DJ, and of course a lovely guy who I had the pleasure of hanging out with many times back in the day. RIP Angel Moraes. You will be missedÂ pic.twitter.com/Cl7BdVZkp5 â€” CJ Mackintosh (@cjmackintosh) February 28, 2021

Saddened to hear the passing of Angel Moraes. RIP pic.twitter.com/MFYQ7NvOfk â€” Faith Fanzine (@FaithFanzine) February 28, 2021

I am shaken. I was only speaking to Angel Moraes a few weeks back. Stunned to hear that he has passed away. Rest In Peace brother â€” Simon Dunmore (@SimonDunmore) February 28, 2021

