dj poolboi Shares Dreamy Single 'la nuit n'en finit plus'

dj poolboi has shared his drifting, dreamy new single 'la nuit n'en finit plus'.

The electronic musician's debut album emerged in 2020 through Majestic Casual, yet he's already operating far beyond its boundaries.

With a new album slated for release on March 4th, dj poolboi is ready to incorporate fresh influences.

New single 'la nuit n'en finit plus' boasts a guest vocal from Clio, and it's a dreamy excursion into evocative electronics.

It's actually a very old song - the original was performed by Petula Clark, and was utilised in the soundtrack of 2014 film Two Days, One Night.

His ears alerted by the film score, dj poolboi set about constructing his own take on the song.

He comments...

It's a film I deeply connected with on its theme of depression and anxiety. The song fits perfectly. The chords are uplifting while the lyrics are profoundly melancholic which is something I've always gravitated towards; the idea of ​​the happiness and sadness of life captured in one song. I was inspired to give my own interpretation and found Clio to be the perfect fit to put her vocal interpretation on the track.

Photo Credit: Mitch Sargent

