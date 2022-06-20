DJ Paak Shares All-Star 'We Meuve' Remix

DJ Paak has shared an all-star remix of his track 'We Meuve'.

The producer, songwriter and all-around creative figure has been a key part of Ghana's music scene for over a decade, burning a path for others to follow.

Keen to uplift those around him, DJ Paak retains a deep influence in the country's creative communities, constantly looking to challenge himself.

New single 'We Meuve' is a summer anthem, matching his deep West African heritage against an international outlook.

Bursting with colour, it's become a fan favourite, gaining traction across the African continent, into Europe, and even North America.

Returning to the song, DJ Paak has shared a brand new remix, featuring a plethora of fresh talent.

The 29 year old is joined by TheOnlyRLS, Mr. Oulala, Eddie Khae, Mr. Drew and Patapaa, each adding something fresh to this instant-classic song.

DJ Paak comments: “The song was created as a movement to bring positivity and encourage people to deter from negative vibes. It’s all about looking towards the future and taking it one step at a time and remembering to have fun whilst you do it.”

