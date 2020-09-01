DJ Neptune, Victor AD Link On New Single 'Tomorrow'

African music is storming across the globe, asserting an international prominence that is almost unrivalled.

Nigerian artists are leading the way, spearheading a new wave of afrobeats that is bowling over expectations.

Mr Eazi has a global reputation, and his emPawa initiative aims to provide a platform for rising African artists.

DJ Neptune is part of this project, and his new single 'Tomorrow' finds the artist working alongside Victor AD.

Out now, it's a blast of vital energy, one that will blow away those winter blues. The video was filmed at the artist village in the historic National Theatre compound, in Igunmu Lagos Nigeria, and aims to display fresh talent within that community.

DJ Neptune explains...

"The message of the video is LOVE…. In Nigeria when there’s a recession, people tend to turn against each other for money. This is some of the reasons for police brutality, fraud, youths fighting against each other, politicians manipulating the youths, robbery etc."

"Everyone is trying to make a living in such a hard time but what we all need to learn and understand is that this fight is against poverty and not ourselves. A little bit of love, care and understanding is all we need to eradicate this mentality and we win this fight..."

Tune in now.

