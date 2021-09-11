DJ Koze Remixes José González's 'Tjomme'

DJ Koze has stepped in to remix José González.

The two seem to have a reciprocal relationship, with José González lending his vocal to DJ Koze's 2018 song 'Knock Knock'.

Indeed, this track appears in reworked form on recent José González album 'Local Valley', as the closing song 'Honey Honey'.

DJ Koze was evidently impressed by his comrade's work, stepping in to remix another of the songwriter's tracks.

In spite of its acoustic context 'Tjomme' has an innate sense of groove, while lyrically he traces the downfall of "overconfident doomsday dudes and the dudes that follow..."

Bringing out its rhythmic appeal, the DJ Koze remix has a calming impact, with the producer commenting...

"I tried to transform the soul of this song to the dancefloor. A dancefloor without pressure and anxiety. A dancefloor I would love to lose myself in with eyes wide closed..."

One to wrap around yourself like a warm blanket, you can check out DJ Koze's 'Tjomme' remix below.

Catch José González on tour in November and December, including a December 2nd show at London's Cadogan Hall.

Photo Credit: Mikel Cee Karlsson

- - -