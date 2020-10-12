DJ Jess Bays Curates A New Playlist For Clash

Clash and Jess Bays continue our partnership, with a specially-curated playlist from the DJ, producer and broadcaster herself, giving us the dopamine rush we’re all longing for. The revolving ‘…Selects’ playlist will be updated weekly with club-adjacent dance and electronic numbers:

“What’s up people! Jess Bays here and I've got something super exciting to tell you! I’ll be bringing you a new weekly playlist for Clash, highlighting some of my favourite tracks in the world of dance music. I'll be covering the whole spectrum of dance: from deep house to old-school garage and everything in between. Expect to hear from the likes of Gorgon City, Todd Terry, Maya Jane Coles, Dario D'Attis, M J Cole & even a few of my own records!”

Check out her first selections below.

A graduate of the SubBass Academy, Jess Bays is a mainstay on the house music scene, with a monthly residency at XOYO. She’s amassed a loyal following with her masterful edits, remixes and feel-good original tracks; her adroit approach to production and mixing winning her a placement on DJ Mag’s One To Watch list. She’s currently celebrating her third Spotify cover, as the face of their House Is A Feeling playlist and has an upcoming One Mix for Apple Music due in March of this year.

Jess Bays heads up our monthly Rinse FM show with the latest interviews, mixes and guest-edits. You can check out December’s wrap-up mix here.

Words: Shahzaib Hussain

