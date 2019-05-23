DJ Jazzy Jeff Ill With Suspected Coronavirus: "Please Take This Serious"

DJ Jazzy Jeff could be the latest musician to contract coronavirus.

The hip-hop legend has been discussing his health on social media, and has complained about feeling unwell for weeks.

Diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs, he has lost his sense of taste and smell - a sign of COVID-19. Using his Instagram to speak to fans, he commented:

“I’m recovering from pneumonia in both my lungs… I lost my sense of smell and taste which is a main sign of the virus. I would NOT be here if not for my guardian angel of a wife! (sic)”.

The turntablist - who also starred in The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air - urged fans to look after themselves:

“Please take this serious… It does not care who you are… what you do or what your plans are. Stay safe.”

Check out the full message in DJ Jazzy Jeff's Instagram stories.

