DJ EZ Introduces New House, Techno Alias Elvin Zedo

DJ EZ has revealed his new house and techno alias, Elvin Zedo.

The selector is closely tied to UK garage, becoming arguably one of the scene's most recognised and influential flag-bearers.

EZ does have other musical interests, though, and he's set to indulge his house and techno passions under the name Elvin Zedo.

The project actually has its roots all the way back in 2004, with DJ EZ exploring this on the side while UKG remained at the forefront of his identity.

He comments: “House and techno has always had a special place in my heart and Elvin Zedo allowed me to continue to play these sounds without interfering with my role in the UK Garage scene… Now my aim is to DJ under both names; DJ EZ and Elvin Zedo”.

Elvin Zedo will play a 10 hour Boiler Room set on February 24th, while he will also play We Are FSTVL on May 24th.

Check out the announcement video below.

ANNOUNCEMENT IS FINALLY HERE!



COMPETITION TIME - HAVE THE CHANCE TO JOIN ME IN PERSON THIS SUNDAY...



Want to experience my @elvinzedo 10 Hour Set with @BoilerRoom this Sunday, February 24th? All information is in my next tweet! pic.twitter.com/t0HpHojTiv — DJ EZ (@DJEZOfficial) February 20, 2019

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.