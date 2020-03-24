Dizzy Announce New Album 'The Sun And Her Scorch'

Canadian four-piece Dizzy have released new single ‘The Magician’ and announced their second album ‘The Sun And Her Scorch’.

The video for ‘The Magician’ was filmed in isolation, as artists think of new ways to be creative in these times. Against a black background, singer Katie Munshaw sits facing the camera. A variety of nocturnal images and lighting affects dance around the scenery and sometimes reflect on to her face.

The song has Katie longing for a friend who has passed away. She explains: “the song is about wanting to magically bring a friend of mine who passed away back to life. The ‘Magician’ reeks of naivety and innocence in a way that really hurts my heart. It’s a really emotional song for me but is masked by tricky, pretty production to make it sound almost joyful”.

Recorded at Quebec’s Mechanicland studios and in Katie’s mother’s basement, ‘The Sun And Her Scorch’ was produced by Dizzy and mixed by Craig Silvey (Arcade Fire, Florence + the Machine).

The album will be released on July 31st via Communion Records.

Words: Matthew Pywell

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.