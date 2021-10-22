Dive Into August Royals' World In This New Interview

Robin Murray
22 · 10 · 2021

August Royals returns with new single 'Prada' - and we're able to share a new short film focussing on his art.

Out now, 'Prada' continues his rise, with the viral impact of 'Blue Football' emphasising his potent talent.

Crafted alongside Kevin Abstract and BROCKHAMPTON's ROMIL Hemnani, is a neat, 'luxe return.

A dream-like haze settles on the song, with August's soft voice intoning: “We put up a fight. But I gotta say goodbye and baby it’s such a tragedy but baby it doesn’t have to be...”

Alongside this, we're able to share the third part of a new short film, featuring August Royals discussing his approach to art.

This final part tackles his voyage of self-discovery, and you can check it out now.

Check out 'Prada' below.

