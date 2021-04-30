Dive Index Shares Re-Worked 'She's Exploding'

Dive Index was intended as an exercise in open-ended artistry.

The project released a full studio album last year, with the Will Thomas helmed endeavour inviting fresh voices into the mist.

Showered in acclaim, he immediately began picking the material apart, allowing guests to produce their own versions.

‘Refolded: Waving At Airplanes Remixes’ will be released on May 21st, and it finds fresh nuance in the original material.

Album cut 'She's Exploding' is re-worked by Tunng's Mike Lindsay, and his incisive, inquisitive approach takes Dive Index in an unexpected direction.

The video features a dancer shot in time-lapse mode, something that emphasises the bond between physical movement and the musicianship.

Dive Index comments...

"Mike Lindsay’s remix of 'She’s Exploding' is wonderfully rhythmic and playful and we wanted to carry that over into the visual component. We decided on shooting in time-lapse mode with an iPhone because it gives a frenetic feel that fits the pacing music."

"Considering Natalie Walker’s vocal is featured and Mike crafted and produced an amazing remix, I thought my contribution could be the movement in the video. As it happens, I was part of a hip-hop dance crew when I was 12 so I decided to reprise my role after a long sabbatical. Our dog, Sparky, insisted on making a cameo and the role of principal sweeper goes to my dear huzzah, Chris."

Tune in now.

‘Refolded: Waving At Airplanes Remixes’ is set to be released on May 21st - pre-order it HERE.

