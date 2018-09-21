Diskopunk Return With 'Soaked'

Sweden's Diskopunk make us want to move.

A frisky dancefloor experience, their indie-disco vibes channel expert pop songwriting with some tailormade grooves.

New single 'Soaked' is out now, and it's got a punk energy, a certain rawness that makes it irresistible.

A pummelling, unrelenting beat underpins the band's lusty melodies, an infectious, gleefully addictive romp.

The band explain: "'Soaked' was created as a never ending lokomotive. Fall into trance and stare at the wall-vibes, but with added knuckles-meet-face. Sort of. Pedal to the metal but with your forehead."

Tune in now.

