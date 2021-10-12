Disco Dicks Share Crisp New Single 'Undercover Lover'

Analogue dance punks Disco Dicks have shared new single 'Undercover Lover'.

The duo are working on their debut project together, with the full length set to land early next year.

Punchy DIY electronics with a rock feel, Disco Dicks leave a raw edge to their bombastic aligned songwriting.

Take new single 'Undercover Lover'. A neat tongue-in-cheek effort, it bolts out of the traps before racing to the finish.

A meld of different styles, it's an exuberant, colourful statement from the pairing. Disco Dicks comment...

"'Undercover Lover' is a crossover rock/club track meant to blend different people and musical styles together. The lyrics form a short story around a girl that likes to tease but is never giving it all, leading to lonely and heartbroken men in love..."

Photo Credit: George Kruggel

