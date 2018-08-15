Disclosure Channel 80s Soul On 'Love Can Be So Hard'

Brotherly production duo Disclosure channel 80s soul on new track 'Love Can Be So Hard'.

It's been a busy week for the pair, who have already dropped two new releases: 'Moonlight' and the lush house jam 'Where Angels Fear To Tread'.

'Love Can Be So Hard' takes Disclosure right back to those 80s soul giants, with snippets of Princess emerging through the deep house fug.

Dominated by that elastic bassline and those pirouetting aural effects, it's a blissed out house jammer with a soulful edge.

Disclosure comment: "We're taking you on a throwback 80’s vibe with this one... inspired by our love of 80’s pop artists like Alexander O’Neil and Luther Vandross, we chopped and flipped this old classic by Princess on its head!"

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.