Disclosure Announce DJ-Kicks Mix

Electronic duo Disclosure will share their DJ-Kicks mix on October 15th.

The new compilation is a counterpart of sorts to their recent album 'ENERGY', which landed last year.

This new mix explores "different textures" within club culture, while affording Disclosure space to soak up left-field influences.

“Our last album 'ENERGY', which is just a year old, it's all club bangers,” explains Guy. “So that's what the majority of the mix is going to be: still exploring all these different textures. I like to think the mix resembles a lot of 'ENERGY', in terms of texture and how it flows. It's sitting alongside 'ENERGY' as a companion.”

He continues: “The whole electronic club scene’s bass has always inspired us. We never really end up making that kind of tune; but we always have it as the bedrock of our songwriting. We write a bunch of club stuff too, but there's still vocals on it. I think the mix is a chance to show off what lies underneath those vocals a bit more and get people to focus in on the production, the textures and the effects.”

Out on October 15th, the release is trailed by new cut 'Observer Effect' which is a slinky, stream-lined piece of club-focussed house music.

Check it out now.

