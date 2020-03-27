Disclosure Announce Album 'ENERGY'

Disclosure will release new album 'ENERGY' on August 28th.

The production duo have released a string of one off tracks in the past 12 months, and it's all been building towards something long-form.

New album 'ENERGY' hits home on August 28th, and it's led by the instantly recognisable voice of Eric Thomas.

The star of the duo's 2013 single ‘When a Fire Starts to Burn’,Thomas pushes the album's title track to the upper limits: “Look! Where your focus goes, your energy flows. Are you hearing me?”

Of the album process itself, Disclosure comment:

“The thing that decided which songs made it and which songs didn’t was that one word: energy. Every track was written really quickly. That’s why we had to write so many songs because those ones don’t come up every day. Or every week. Or every month.”

Tune in now.

