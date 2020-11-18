Diplo Accused In Revenge Porn Case, Restraining Order Sought

Diplo has been acccused in a revenge porn case, with a woman in America seeking a restraining order against the producer.

The DJ, collaborator, and Major Lazer founder is at the centre of the new case, with Daily Beast and Pitchfork reportedly having seen legal papers.

A young woman is attempting to gain a restraining order against Diplo, with the paper having been filed on November 16th at Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The woman is being represented by Lisa Bloom, with Pitchfork sharing the following statement from Bloom Firm:

I am proud to represent a young woman with serious allegations of misconduct against Diplo. We have reviewed her claims, and spoken to several other women. We find her to be credible and brave. We recently filed for a restraining order to prevent Diplo or anyone associated with him from distributing revenge porn images of my client, which is illegal and often done to discourage accusers from coming forward.

Diplo in turn is being represented by Bryan J. Freedman, who comments:

Unfortunately, this individual has been harassing my client and his family for more than a year and has repeatedly refused to stop doing so. To be clear, in no way has my client violated any law. In fact, he has repeatedly made it clear that he wants nothing whatsoever to do with this person—and simply needs her ongoing harassment of his family to end.

Diplo has made no official statement on the case.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.