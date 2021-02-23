Dinosaur Jr. Return With 'Sweep It Into Space'

Dinosaur Jr. are set to release new album 'Sweep It Into Space' on April 23rd.

The seminal group last released a full studio album in 2016, with 'Give A Glimpse of What Yer Not' illustrating their continued vitality.

New album 'Sweep It Into Space' is out on April 23rd, and it was recorded at Amherst's Bisquiteen in Autumn 2019 using the core trio of J Mascis, Lou Barlow, and Murph.

Plaintive new single 'I Ran Away' is online now, and it features some neat 12 string work from Kurt Vile.

Indeed, Vile actually co-produces the album, and a disruption to these sessions provided J Mascis with a form of inspiration.

The guitarist “ended up just mimicking a few things he'd done. I was listening to a lot of Thin Lizzy, so I was trying to get some of that duelling twin lead sound. But the recording session was pretty well finished by the time things really hit the fan. When the lockdown happened in March, that meant I was on my own. But it was cool.”

Check out 'I Ran Away' below.

'Sweep It Into Space' will be released on April 23rd.

Photo Credit: Cara Totman

