Dilly Dally Celebrate Sobriety On 'Sober Hotel'

Dilly Dally's success took even them by surprise.

Debut album 'Sore' brought with it international touring, an exhausting schedule that pushed them to the limit.

New album 'Heaven' is about finding their way back to some kind of balance, and it contains some of their most searingly personal songwriting yet.

New track 'Sober Hotel' should be taken literally - it's a celebration of sobriety, a kick back against an industry that toasts inebriation, and seems to view addiction as some kind of permissible vice.

Katie Monks explains....

"'Sober Motel' is a celebration of sobriety, in the midst of an industry that is anything but. I wrote it in a motel bathroom after taking a mystical shower alone. There was something really pure about it all."

"The song spawned from a sadness I had for my friend Tony (Dilly’s bass player) who was struggling with addiction. We all were realising that being on the road had turned into volatile place for some of us, and it was heartbreaking."

"In a larger sense, alcohol is so romanticised within our culture. Knowing that it can send so many people into a downward spiral, I wanted to step forward and do the opposite of that, and present people with a different image. All of this in the hopes that it would create a sort of protective layer around the band each night on stage (and anyone else who feels the same)."

Tune in now.

'Heaven' will be released on September 14th.

Photo Credit: Vanessa Heins

