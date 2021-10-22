Dijon's 'Rodeo Clown' Offers Soulful Catharsis

Dijon has shared his powerful new single 'Rodeo Clown'.

The vocalist's incredible voice and impactful songwriting has set pulses racing, sharing his debut EP in full last year.

New album 'Absolutely' follows on November 5th, and the fireworks begin with his latest single.

There's a rich sense of narrative in the lyrics, almost cinematic in their construction of small town life, and the fragility of youth.

A song about unrequited love delivered straight from the heart, 'Rodeo Clown' marks Dijon out as one of the most promising vocalists in the game.

A soulful piece of catharsis, he peels back the veneer of R&B to reveal the wrought emotion underneath.

