DIIV Share New Single 'Taker'

22 · 08 · 2019

DIIV have shared their powerful new song 'Taker' - tune in now.

The shoegaze band have navigated personal trauma, emerging empowered on the other side.

New album 'Deceiver' contains aspects of subtle evolution, such as the introduction of producer Sonny Diperri - the first time they've used an outside producer.

Out on October 4th, it's their first since 2016's 'Is The Is Are', and it's led by new single 'Taker'.

Showing the most caustic, raw side to DIIV, it's a pop-edged noise rock thriller, heavy on distortion while also leaning towards dreamy melody.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Coley Brown

