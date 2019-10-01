DIIV Partner With Tomberlin To Cover Low's 'Words'

DIIV partner with Tomberlin on a beautiful new cover of Low's 'Words'.

The shoegaze band are now based in Los Angeles, with their album 'Deceiver' channelling a cathartic sense of shoegaze-edged noise rock.

Some UK shows are lined up for 2020, with DIIV also recording a live session for SiriusXMU.

The band linked with Tomberlin, opting to record a brand new version of Low's 'Words'.

It's a spartan, ultra-affecting rendition, with Tomberlin's backing vocals adding a different hue to DIIV's dreamy paranoia...

Three inches above the floor

Man in a box wants to burn my soul

And I'm tired

