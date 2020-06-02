DIIV, Nilüfer Yanya, The Murder Capital For Ypsigrock 2020

DIIV, Nilüfer Yanya, The Murder Capital and more have been announced as part of the line-up for Ypsigrock 2020 - an Italian boutique festival in the stunning medieval mountain village of Castelbuono in Sicily.

Taking place from 6th-9th August, and now in its 24th year, the festival is upping the game once again with an impressive first wave of performances.

Visitors will be able to take in guitar-driven dream pop and shoegaze from Brooklyn quartet DIIV, along with the pst-genre pop leanings of British alt-soul singer Nilüfer Yanya, and reflective post-punk from Dubliners The Murder Capital – their Italian debut.

Also performing in Italy for the first time will be Cologne’s electro duo COMA and London’s Girl Ray, bringing female-powered indie pop to the medieval setting.

It’s not just the music that draws people to Ypsigrock - the festival boasts four main stages within historic cloister’s courtyards, pine woods (with camping) in the forest of San Focà, churches and a castle square, just a short walk from amazing restaurants and a 20 minute drive to the Mediterranean Sea.

Even the ticketing system is unique. “Easy usage and flawless service for our festival goers, the Ypsini, as well as reducing waste by avoiding to print paper tickets is a matter close to our hearts, so is avoiding secondary ticketing,” said the booking team and co-founders Gianfranco Raimondo and Vincenzo Barreca. “But it’s mostly the attention to new music discovery what makes us team up with DICE as exclusive ticketing partner.”

The special experience of Ypsigrock is heightened by a relaxed atmosphere without stage clashes, and the warm welcome into Castelbuono’s festival community. Read our live report of last year’s edition here to get a sense of what it's all about.

Ypsigrock tickets are available now via DICE

