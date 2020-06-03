Digga D's 'Woi' Is Rapidly Becoming A Phenomenon

Digga D has shared his new single 'Woi'.

Fresh from prison, Digga D is back on the trail, with new track 'Woi' smashing through the million stream mark within a few days.

M1 On The Beat handles the production, those tinkling notes of piano offsetting the rolling drill beat.

Playing with tropes surrounding his rise to fame, Digga D dives in and out of different moods - playful, but then cutting, he's able to switch it up.

Following Top 20 single 'No Diet' and his subsequent break, 'Woi' is rapidly becoming a phenomenon.

Tune in now.

