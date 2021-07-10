Digga D's thoughts on ArrDee have leaked.

The rapper invited ArrDee to feature on new single 'Wasted', which promptly became a phenomenon.

The track smashed through 1.2 million streams in a single weekend, taking pole position on the UK's Official Trending Chart.

However it seems that Digga D wasn't actually all that happy with the track, and his true thoughts were leaked over a series of DMs.

It contains some pretty cruel assessments of ArrDee's abilities - the Brighton artist has already swept into the Official Top 10 on his own merit.

Equally, it also calls into question Digga's own motivations for the song, with the rapper insisting that he sought out ArrDee due to the 19 year old south coast artist's profile on TikTok.

Ultimately, if Digga D wasn't happy with the song he shouldn't have released it - and a huge part of his latest single's success can be laid at the door of the teenage rapper.

Anyway, here's the leaked audio.

Leaked DMs show Digga D’s gang weren’t feeling Ardees verse on “wasted” and Diggas reaction to this…. pic.twitter.com/HWnzmZeM2V — Represent London (@RepresentLondon) October 6, 2021

