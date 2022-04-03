Digga D, Moneybagg Yo Link On 'G Lock'

Digga D links with Moneybagg Yo on new single 'G Lock'.

Out now, it's an international drill link up, yet more proof of the genre's global status.

The production is helmed by Nyge and AoD, sonic warriors who have done so much to advance the studio techniques associated with drill.

Digga D bursts out of the traps, with the presence of Moneybagg Yo seeming to amplify the track to fresh levels.

For his part, Moneybagg Yo comments: "This is a crazy collab wit Digga D, who is a dominant force in Britain. Had to give it to the streets around the globe."

In-demand video director DrewFilmedIt takes charge of the visuals - tune in now.

- - -