Digga D Announces New Mixtape 'Bringing It Back'

Drill figure Digga D will release new mixtape 'Bringing It Back' on February 26th.

The rapper has notched up a flurry of hit singles, and went viral over the weekend for a social media slap down.

New mixtape 'Bringing It Back' lands on February 26th, and it finds the London artist broadening his scope while tapping into his drill roots.

With his AJ Tracey collaboration smashing into the Top Five , the mixtape finds Digga D taking his place at the top table of UK rap.

Pre-order 'Bringing It Back' HERE.

