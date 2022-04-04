Did You Spot sleaford mods' Jason Williamson In Peaky Blinders...?

sleaford mods frontman Jason Williamson took a starring role in the Peaky Blinders finale last night (April 3rd).

The multi-generational Birmingham crime epic finally drew to a close, after six seasons of intrigue, violence, and flatcaps.

The series has always had a heavy music element, with its score becoming a celebrated artefact in its own right.

Lisa O'Neill brought Peaky Blinders to a close with an emotionally resonant Bob Dylan cover, while another musician played a key role in the drama's climactic moments.

sleaford mods' singer Jason Williamson was cast as ranting preacher Lazarus, a move first noted by fans over on Reddit.

His role involved a machine gun and barking dialogue, with the Guardian declaring him to be "perfect" for the role.

Available to stream now on BBC iPlayer, you can make an appointment with the Peaky Blinders HERE.

