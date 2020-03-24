Did TRNSMT's Statement Push Nicola Sturgeon Under The Bus?

Online commentators spoke out yesterday - April 24th - after TRNSMT appeared to place undue emphasis on Nicola Sturgeon in their cancellation statement.

The Glasgow Green weekender was due to take place in July, but after advice from the Scottish government was forced to cancel.

The very same day Belladrum in the Highlands also postponed, and it's useful to compare and contrast their statements.

The difference - as pointed out by many online - is that TRNSMT purposefully reference First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, something that caused opprobrium online.

breaking: nicola sturgeon creates global pandemic to cancel male-dominated TRNSMT line-up pic.twitter.com/V7GrmY4O7P — Dayna McAlpine (@daynamcalpine_) April 24, 2020

If TRNSMT gave Nicola Sturgeon a right to reply they’d put her on the Queen Tut’s stage pic.twitter.com/6o8V3JwXIi — Oldfirmfacts (@Oldfirmfacts1) April 24, 2020

Nicola Sturgeon, though, decided not to comment. Hope she gets a free ticket in 2021 after all this...

