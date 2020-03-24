Did 'The Big Day' Ruin Chance The Rapper's Career

Chance The Rapper's ex-manager is suing the American star.

Pat Corcoran (aka Pat the Manager) worked with Chance The Rapper for a number of years, with their relationship disintegrating in the aftermath of debut album 'The Big Day'.

Complete Music Update has shared details of a lawsuit lodged by Corcoran, which labels the album "lackluster" and essentially claims it shattered the rapper's career.

The manager goes on to claim that an oral agreement reached in 2012 has been breached, leaving Chance The Rapper liable for payments of “over $2.5 million of unreimbursed expenses supporting and promoting Bennett’s career.”

According to the suit, it seems that Corcoran blames Chance The Rapper's decision to go ahead and release 'The Big Day' without consultation as having caused enormous damage to his career.

Here are the documents:

some brutal assessments of “The Big Day” and what it did to Chance the Rapper’s career in this lawsuit by his former manager pic.twitter.com/Oo4Kypc8Cn — Joe Coscarelli (@joecoscarelli) December 4, 2020

But wait! Chance the Rapper's weekend of social media mayhem isn't quite over...

Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this. — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.