Did Grimes Name Her Child After A Burial Song...?

Grimes has broken down the reasoning behind her child's name.

Claire Boucher gave birth on May 5th, her first child with partner Elon Musk.

The pair broke the internet by naming the child X Æ A-12, with Grimes subsequently offering an explanation.

X, she says, refers to “the unknown variable”, while ‘Æ’ is “my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)”.

A-12 meanwhile is the “precursor to SR-17 (our favourite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent”.

So that's that. A-12 also seemingly refers to 'Archangel' which she says is her favourite song - though it isn't exactly clear which 'Archangel' she's referring to.

Could it be Burial? Some online commentators are convinced it is...

