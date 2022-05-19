Diana Ross, Tame Impala Share New Single 'Turn Up The Sunshine'

Diana Ross and Tame Impala have shared their new single 'Turn Up The Sunshine'.

The song appears on the soundtrack of the new Minions flick The Rise Of Gru, a project steered by Jack Antonoff.

The all-star score is peppered with huge names, including Phoebe Bridgers covering the Carpenters, H.E.R. covering Sly and the Family Stone, and St. Vincent covering 'Funkytown'.

Tame Impala have built 'Turn Up The Sunshine', and it features the inestimable, iconic vocals of modern day legend Diana Ross.

A unique collaboration, it's always great to hear new Tame Impala - and, well, it's Ms. Ross... nobody does it better.

Minions: The Rise of Gru (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) will be released digitally, on three-panel CD digipack, standard black double LP, yellow and blue splattered double LP, yellow cassette and a limited-edition picture disc via Decca Records on July 1st.

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

Turn Up The Sunshine – Diana Ross ft. Tame Impala

Shining Star – Brittany Howard ft. Verdine White (Earth, Wind & Fire 1975)

Funkytown – St. Vincent (Lipps Inc in 1979)

Hollywood Swinging – BROCKHAMPTON (Kool & The Gang 1974)

Desafinado – Kali Uchis (Stan Getz & Joao Gilberto 1959)

Bang Bang – Caroline Polachek (Nancy Sinatra 1966)

Fly Like an Eagle – Thundercat (Steve Miller Band 1976)

Goodbye To Love – Phoebe Bridgers (The Carpenters 1972)

Instant Karma! – Bleachers (John Lennon 1970)

You’re No Good – Weyes Blood (Linda Ronstadt 1975)

Vehicle – Gary Clark Jr. (The Ides of March 1970)

Dance to the Music – H.E.R. (Sly and The Family Stone 1967)

Black Magic Woman – Tierra Whack (Santana 1970)

Cool – Verdine White

Born To Be Alive – Jackson Wang (Patrick Hernandez 1979)

Cecilia – The Minions (Simon & Garfunkel 1970)

Bang Bang – G.E.M. (Nancy Sinatra 1966)

Kung Fu Suite – RZA

Minions: The Rise of Gru Score Suite – Heitor Pereira

