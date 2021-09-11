Diana Ross Is Playing Glastonbury 2022

Diana Ross will play Glastonbury Festival next summer.

The Motown icon returns to the UK in 2022, part of her international 'Thank You tour.

Set to draw on those golden hits and her recent studio album, the tour now includes a stop at Worthy Farm.

Diana Ross is set to play Glastonbury Festival on Sunday, June 26th - occupying the always essential Legends slot.

Frequently a highlight of the entire weekend, the Legends slot can sometimes draw crowds equal to the headliners.

Diana Ross confirmed the news a few moments ago, alongside a glitzy new video for 'I Still Believe'.

Photo Credit: Ross Naess

